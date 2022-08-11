Climber, 84, completes summit attempt
An experienced climber from Mardy has managed to raise over £500 for a children’s charity after completing a 701-metre summit of Pen Cerrig-Calch in the Brecon Beacons.
Former Parachute Regiment Soldier Ian Waddell, 84, completed his climb for Ty Hafan on Monday August 8 accompanied by friends and members of staff from Abergavenny coffee shop Bean and Bread.
Starting off their climb at 8.30am, Ian and his team successfully summited to the peak of Pen Cerrig-Calch in four hours reaching the summit at 12.30pm. After a short break at the summit to celebrate the achievement and take some photos, they then descended the mountain reaching the bottom of the mountain by early evening.
With donations from local people and businesses including Alan Griffiths, John Williams, Fone Revive, Retreat Clothing, Mezze Me restaurant and the Kings’ Arms pub along with an online fundraising page, Ian managed to raise over £500 for Ty Hafan.
Ian said: “It was harder than I expected and it was particularly hard coming back down which took longer than going up, but I am absolutely delighted that with the assistance of friends I have been able to complete this challenge and raise money for a wonderful charity.
Despite Ian saying this is likely to be his final walking challenge, he does plan on continuing to fundraise for Ty Hafan with a firewalk planned for September.
Ian added: “I would like to personally thank everyone who has contributed money towards my fundraising challenge and supported me in bringing Ty Hafan’s name and work to the fore. A big thanks must also go to David Pope and the Bean and Bread team from Abergavenny for accompanying me on my walk, it was a highly enjoyable experience and I couldn’t have done it without your support and assistance.”
Jessica Fletcher, from Bean and Bread, who joined Ian on his walk, said: “It was an honour walking alongside Ian on his final big climb up Pen Cerrig Calch for Ty Hafan last Monday.
“It took us a total of 10 hours to complete the walk on a very warm day but myself and the team along with Ian’s walking companion, David Pope, didn’t leave his side and was there for moral support the whole way. We were very proud to have finished it together, as a team, and to have helped raise money for an amazing cause.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.