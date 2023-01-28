The wife of the First Minister Clare Drakeford has died a Welsh Government spokesman has confirmed
A Government statement read: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister. The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”
Mark and Clare Drakeford were married in 1977 and have three children together. The couple were living in Cardiff at the time of Mrs Drakeford's death.
During the coronavirus lockdown of 2020 Mr Drakeford said he had moved out of his home into a building in his garden to keep his family safe during the pandemic as his wife and mother were both classed as vulnerable.
Responding to the news that First Minister Mark Drakeford's wife has passed away, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:"My thoughts are with the First Minister and his family at this very difficult time.
"On behalf of everyone in the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I extend our deepest condolences to Mark, his family and friends.”