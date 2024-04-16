As an estate agent who prides themselves on their old school ethos, Philip is not an advocate of using super enhanced photos or drone shots for all but a few properties to entice buyers. He revealed, “You have to be careful because photos that enhance a property beyond recognition can have a disappointing effect when the client comes to view it. We were the first estate agents in Abergavenny to offer floor plans as standard, but that serves a useful purpose. I don’t think having 30 or more pictures of a property or enhanced overhead drone footage works unless the property is either very special or surrounded by huge grounds. The primary job of property photos is to encourage the client through the front door and when that happens you want them to say, ‘It’s a lot nicer than I thought.’ And not, ‘It’s not as nice as I thought it would be judging from the pictures.”