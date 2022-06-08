Chief constable is named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief Constable Pam Kelly was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours ( Pic from Gwent Police )

Gwent’s top police chief has been honoured by the Queen in the Birthday Honours.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly was among a group of distinguished rank and file officers from across England and Wales recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for their outstanding contribution to policing.

Eighteen officers are recipients of the prestigious Queen’s Police Medal, alongside colleagues from across England and Wales who are being recognised with MBEs, OBEs and CBEs.

Commenting on her medal Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “It is a great privilege to be awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) at a time when we’re celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I’m honoured to be a part of policing in Wales and the wider United Kingdom, and I’m particularly proud to lead a fantastic team at Gwent Police.

“I will cherish this honour and I must take this opportunity to thank and commend the great people that I work with every day, without whom this would not have been possible.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, praised his top officer and said he was delighted she had been honoured by the Queen.

Mr Cuthbert said: “Since I appointed Chief Constable Kelly in 2019 her leadership has been tested in ways we could never have anticipated.

“Responding to the pandemic, severe weather events and concerns within our communities in response to global issues, has required great leadership.

“I am continually impressed with the way Chief Constable Kelly has responded to the demands of the last few years and her commitment to ensuring the best possible service for the people of Gwent has been evident throughout.

“She is driving a culture change within Gwent Police and is ably served by a strong chief officer team. Together they are focussing on protecting and reassuring our communities.

“I am delighted that Chief Constable Kelly’s hard work and dedication has been honoured with a Queen’s Policing Medal and would like to thank her personally for all she has done for the people of Gwent.”

One other Welsh police staff Marcia-Yvette Hinkson-Gittins, Police Staff, South Wales Police was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

A nurse who is originally from Abergavenny was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Susan Doheny, who works as the Regional Chief Nurse for South West, NHS England and NHS Improvement, has been awarded the honour for services to nursing.

Susan Doheny, originally from Abergavenny, has been awarded an MBE ( Pic from Susan Doheny )

Since Susan’s appointment in 2016 she has positively led nursing leadership together with professional system development in the South West, and provided exceptional leadership for quality throughout the pandemic, whilst facing unrelenting pressures as Regional System Lead for Testing, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Safeguarding and other key components of response and recovery.

She is the Regional Lead for the Nursing 50k Expansion Programme, working with the Regional Director at Health Education England to establish programme delivery, oversight and support, and has overseen the regional delivery of the Healthcare Support Worker (HCSW) Recruitment and Retention Programme.

Susan also understands the contribution of nurses working outside of traditional settings and is a strong advocate for Social Enterprises / Community Interest Companies.

Following the announcement of her MBE, Susan said: “I am humbled by this extraordinary recognition.

‘‘I accept it not for myself but on behalf of all the nurses, midwives, students and those in the caring professions across the South West, where I have spent the most recent six years of my career.

“Any achievements I have had are as a result of working alongside such dedicated professionals, learning from them, and using that learning to improve care for patients.

‘‘When I receive the award in person, I shall think of them all in that moment.”

Recipients from Wales in 2022 included Wales football star Gareth Bale who is awarded an MBE for services to football and charity, singer Bonnie Tyler (Gaynor Sullivan) who is awarded an MBE for services to music, poet Dr Gwyneth Lewis who receives a MBE, weather presenter Derek Brockway who receives an BEM and singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans who also receives a BEM.

Others receiving awards include former S4C Chief Executive Owen Evans who has a CBE for services to broadcasting in Wales and the Welsh language, Professor Uzo Iwobi who receives a CBE for services to racial equality, Managing Director of Deeside-based Iceland Foods Richard Walker who has an OBE for services to business and the environment and 80-year-old Patricia Anne Husselbee from Newport who has a BEM for her 64 years of service to the Royal British Legion.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart praised everyone who had been honoured by the Queen.

He said: “In this special Jubilee year, I am once again inspired by the stories of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.