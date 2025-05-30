Drivers are reporting significant delays heading southbound on the A449 following a lorry fire this evening.
Some motorists are reporting tailbacks as far as the A40 junction with Raglan.\
This evening, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to the Chronicle that two fire engines and a water bowser were called to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze.
Crews were stood down at 4:43pm and the incident was left in the hands of Gwent Police.
Fire crews have since been seen leaving the scene, with an official update to follow. Traffic has slowly started moving again.
