Opening the event, Iolo Williams said: “I’m delighted to be invited along to help celebrate 10 years of the Wales Coast Path. Over the past decade, I have walked several sections of the path and the sheer variety of landscapes and wildlife never ceases to amaze me. The Covid lockdowns taught us just how important the natural world is for our physical and mental wellbeing and I hope this event encourages more people to get out and enjoy the natural wonders that Wales has to offer.”