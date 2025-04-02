ALTHOUGH Abergavenny has always been overly blessed with an abundance of moody cows who enjoy nothing more than glowering fiercely at passing strangers and occasionally sticking their tongue out, there are those select few who have turned it into an art form.
Meet Maggie!
Or at least that’s what the photographer who snapped this pic calls her.
Like most cows she probably answers to no one or no name but for the sake of continuity let’s stick with Maggie!
This bovine beauty was captured by none other than keen amateur camera enthusiast Gabriel Archan.
By his own admission Gabe can often be found in the remote places of Abergavenny, be it on top of a lonely hill, a secluded bush, or dense forest as he stalks through the flora and fauna to get a shot of some natural beauty or other.
Yet Gabe came across Maggie by sheer accident.
“I was paddle boarding on the canal at the time, before they drain it dry,” explained Gabe.
"I say paddle boarding, but it was more like being on a gondola in Venice but a lot less glamourous. My personal assistant Biggles was doing all the heavy lifting. I was just sitting in the lotus position on one end meditating and striving for actualisation while Biggles was on the other paddling like a woman possessed. She’s from Portugal and so she’s used to that sort of thing.”
Gabe added, “Although I tried to not let Biggles’s tiresome huffing and puffing deter me from manifesting, when I heard her suddenly moo like a cow I was ready to push her in.
“Except it wasn’t Biggles braying like a half-wit but an actual cow gazing at us from a Bridge. Quick as a flash I whipped out my iPhone Pro 16, and snapped a pic of the brute just as she was sticking her tongue out at me.”
Gabe explained, “I decided to name her Maggie after my third wife who was from Crickhowell and made faces a lot!”