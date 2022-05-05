‘Cheapest’ house on market goes for £46,000

Subscribe newsletter
One of the cheapest houses on the market in Wales has sold at auction for more than 50 per cent above its guide price.
The small one-bedroom cottage at 245, King Street, Brymawr, needs a major makeover, but has the potential for an extension at the rear, according to Paul Fosh Auctions, who put the property on the market for just £32,000.
Bidders pushed the price up considerably but it still went for a bargain basement £46,250.
While the mid-terraced cottage looks attractive from the outside, the new owner will need a ‘back to bricks’ renovation to make it habitable inside.
But agents say that once upgraded, the compact property could become a well-connected, bijou home close to the A465 Heads of the Valley road.
The ground floor boasts a lounge, dining room, kitchen and shower room with a bedroom upstairs connected to an annexe room.
It also has a large back garden, and could be extended subject to planning permission.
Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: “This endearing one bedroom cottage-style property at 245 King Street, Brymawr, offers much potential.
“It does require full renovation, but offers scope for extending, subject to the relevant planning consents.
“It will make an ideal investment for those looking to renovate and resell, or even those looking for a buy to let property, with some rental properties in the area achieving approximately £500-£600 per calendar month depending on standard.”
