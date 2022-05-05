‘Cheapest’ house on market goes for £46,000

One of the cheapest houses on the market in Wales has sold at auction for more than 50 per cent above its guide price.

The small one-bedroom cottage at 245, King Street, Brymawr, needs a major makeover, but has the potential for an extension at the rear, according to Paul Fosh Auctions, who put the property on the market for just £32,000.

Bidders pushed the price up considerably but it still went for a bargain basement £46,250.

While the mid-terraced cottage looks attractive from the outside, the new owner will need a ‘back to bricks’ renovation to make it habitable inside.

But agents say that once upgraded, the compact property could become a well-connected, bijou home close to the A465 Heads of the Valley road.

The ground floor boasts a lounge, dining room, kitchen and shower room with a bedroom upstairs connected to an annexe room.

It also has a large back garden, and could be extended subject to planning permission.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: “This endearing one bedroom cottage-style property at 245 King Street, Brymawr, offers much potential.

“It does require full renovation, but offers scope for extending, subject to the relevant planning consents.