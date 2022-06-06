Charities invited to apply for funding from house builder

The charity Hope Rescue has benefitted from a grant from Barratt Developments South Wales ( Pic from Hope Rescue charity )

Charities across Abergavenny are being invited to apply for a community grant courtesy of house building firm Barratt Developments South Wales.

Applications are now open for charities to apply for its Community Fund — which offers £1,000 to three local causes each quarter.

The Community Fund application is open to all South Wales-based registered charities.

To be considered, applicants can email [email protected] explaining what the funding would be spent on and how it would benefit the local community.

From community building projects to the purchase of new supplies and expanding care offerings for vulnerable individuals — the Community Fund has benefited more than 27 South Wales charities since its set-up in January 2019.

Most recently, Hope Rescue — a charity that saves the lives of stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs across six local authorities in South Wales — benefitted from the Community Fund.

Rachel Lewis, Community Fundraiser for Hope Rescue, said: “Post-pandemic, the demographic of dogs we encounter has changed. Most are coming to us with medical or behavioural issues — some even with both.

“Our dedicated team and wonderful vets work tirelessly to give them the best chance of going on to their forever homes healthily, but with a full rescue centre and mounting costs, this can be challenging.

“Having wonderful supporters like Barratt Homes South Wales therefore means that we can continue to say yes to the dogs that need our help the most, at a time when demand for our services is so high.”

And Barratt’s charitable giving doesn’t end there, having recently announced its new ‘Charity of the Year’, Young Lives vs Cancer.

Earlier this month, the housebuilder hosted an ‘eat and greet’ afternoon at its head office — inviting team members to find out more about the charity and how they can get involved with fundraising activities throughout the year.

Steve Williams, managing mirector for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes South Wales, said: “Each year, our staff are invited to nominate a charity of their choice to be shortlisted to become our Charity of the Year, and we’re extremely pleased to announce that Young Lives vs Cancer — a previous Community Fund beneficiary — is our chosen charity for 2022.

“Everyone’s lives have been affected by cancer in some way, and so we look forward to playing our part in helping South Wales families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.

“From our annual charity golf day to team sponsored walks and bake sales — we have lots of exciting activities on the horizon to raise as much money as possible for such a worthy cause.”

To make a donation to Hope Rescue, please visit: Donate – Hope Rescue | Hope Rescue