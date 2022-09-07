Chance to chat to MCC leader and meet council staff at Usk Show
Subscribe newsletter
Visitors to one of the most prestigious agricultural shows in south east Wales can meet the leader and staff of Monmouthshire County Council on the day.
They are getting ready to welcome visitors to the annual Usk Show on Saturday September 10.
At Usk Showground, the council’s marquee is the first port of call for a wide range of fun, free activities and information from a diverse range of services and organisations.
This year’s theme is Bee Brilliant, which will focus on community projects.
Visitors will be asked what would ‘Bee Brilliant’ for their town or village.
The team have already been out and about in Chepstow, Caldicot, Abergavenny and Monmouth to start gathering suggestions, but they’ll also be at the Usk Show.
So why not let them know what projects could make a real difference to your community.
Meanwhile, with the cost of living crisis in the forefront of everyone’s minds, there will be the chance to meet the communities and social justice team who will be on hand to share information about what support is available.
Monmouthshire’s fostering team will be on hand to speak about how people can help give loving homes to some of the county’s most vulnerable children and young people.
Members of the training department will also be offering free first aid and CPR training sessions. The Flying Start service, which offers support to parents, will be attending the show and offering free baby feeding and baby changing facilities within the marquee.
There will also be representatives from Recycling and Waste, My Mates, Usk Primary School, Nature Isn’t Neat and MonLife.
With many colleagues at hand, residents and visitors are invited to pop down to the marquee to engage and ask questions.
Monmouthshire’s Employment and Skills team will also be available to speak to prospective job hunters about developing skills, training and accessing a range of fantastic opportunities.
In front of the marquee, there will be a Nature Isn’t Neat area with family activities and a fact sheet to take away that explains how to build a bug hotel to support pollinators and other critters in your garden.
The specialised mower will be there on the day so people can ‘meet the mower’ and have a selfie taken.
A ‘pop up’ Reuse shop – a popular fixture of last year’s show – will be there on the day for visitors to browse the pre-loved items that have been saved from the tip, and bag a bargain while recycling at the same time. All profits go to planting trees in Monmouthshire.
Members of the new cabinet will be attending the show and looking forward to meeting visitors, answering their questions and discussing their priorities within the county.
Local acts have been booked to create a ‘festival feel’ - Louby Lou’s Storytelling gang will create a buzz amongst younger generations through bright and lively performances with a pollinator theme. Meanwhile, the Borough Theatre team will be in the marquee to talk about volunteering opportunities, while a Welsh language act will be entertaining visitors in the performance space outside.
There will also be a face-painting artist and an array of different arts and crafts activities to help children get their creative juices flowing. Welsh Cycling will also be alongside the Council’s marquee, encouraging visitors to find out more about the sport.
Excitement for the return of this brilliant agricultural show is building, and the teams at Monmouthshire County Council have been working tirelessly to make the return of the show one to remember.
Council Leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I’ll be there on the day and look forward to meeting people from across the county and hearing about what matters to them, and how we can work together to make sure Monmouthshire is a county where nobody is left behind.
‘’At this time, with so many people struggling, our approach needs to be one that is inclusive. I would encourage visitors to the Usk Show to visit the council’s marquee, where we’ll be looking forward to meeting residents.”
Usk Show event manager, Nia Osborne said: “We are pleased to be able to welcome you all back to our little corner of Monmouthshire to showcase the best of rural life.
‘’As always we have a full timetable of events so there is something for everyone to enjoy!
‘’Our main ring attraction this is year is the Cavalry of Heroes Horseback display. This year they will be racing to see which Viking God gets to Valhalla first – come and cheer on your favourite in the main ring at 12.30pm or 4pm.
“In our Countryside ring, we are welcoming back the Rockwood Dog Agility Team, among all your favourites such as the Bassett Hounds, Alpacas, Falconry display, Working Gun Dogs and Vintage tractors. We are running three Park and Ride Car Parks this year, as well as a shuttle bus service from Twyn Square Usk to alleviate the congestion within Usk town, so please use these where possible.
“Tickets are available on our website - https://uskshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/ - if you buy them before Saturday you even save yourself £2.50 per ticket.”
Usk Show takes place at Usk Showground, Llandenny NP15 1DD
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |