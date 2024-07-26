We are also looking into what can be done on the surrounding lanes and roads to see what improvements or modifications can be made to help alleviate some of the issues caused by introducing the weight restriction on the bridge. Hedges will be cut back as much as possible and the tree canopy cut back to improve height clearances. We will also be widening the road where verges have overgrown the carriageway. Existing passing bays will be improved as much as practicable.