The Chainbridge at Kemeys Commander will be subject to a new weight restriction, as a result of the special monitoring measures which have been in operation for several years.
Monmouthshire County Council have maintained the 44T rating for the structure over that time. This was achieved by introducing traffic lights to reduce the bridge to one loaded lane and by strengthening a number of the hanger rods, which connect the bridge deck to the main arch.
A MCC spokesperson, said: “The hanger rods are one of the main issues on the bridge, especially where they connect into the bridge deck. The rods are monitored regularly, and intervention levels are outlined, which we must act upon when they are reached.
“One of these rods had deteriorated since the previous inspection, which has resulted in the need to impose a 7.5T weight restriction.
“We carried out a further inspection a few weeks ago and are using the information gathered to reassess the structural integrity of the bridge to see if this imposed weight restriction can be safely improved. The reassessment is underway.
“This is a complicated structure to analyse and will take time to complete and the results are expected by October this year. As well as the reassessment we will also actively be looking into the refurbishment options to assess what is required to bring this structure back up to unrestricted status.
“We are also looking into what can be done on the surrounding lanes and roads to see what improvements or modifications can be made to help alleviate some of the issues caused by introducing the weight restriction on the bridge. Hedges will be cut back as much as possible and the tree canopy cut back to improve height clearances.
“We will also be widening the road where verges have overgrown the carriageway. Existing passing bays will be improved as much as practicable. We are also looking to improve the height restriction on B4598 Porthycarne Street disused rail bridge.
“By funnelling vehicles down the centre of the bridge, guided by suitable white lining and signing, we believe this can be improved from 11’6” currently to 13’9”.
For more information on this and other highways projects, visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/highways-projects-faqs/