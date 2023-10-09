Monmouthshire County Council is celebrating 10 years since the Active Travel Act was launched in Wales.
Although the concept of active travel has been around for a while, not everyone is familiar with the term. Active travel describes making essential journeys, such as travelling to work, on the school run or travelling to appointments, by foot or by wheeling. The wheeling part can cover bicycles (electric or just by pedal power), scooters, wheelchairs, adapted bicycles or mobility scooters etc.
Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “I would like to thank all of Monmouthshire’s residents who actively travel, walking or wheeling for essential journeys such as the commute to work. People of all ages and abilities can wheel or walk, and every journey we take without the car contributes to making a real difference.
“We are blessed here in Monmouthshire with beautiful countryside a stone’s throw from our towns and villages, so choosing active travel has the added benefit of being able to really connect with nature and see things you simply don’t get the chance to when driving. Find out more about active travel in Monmouthshire by visiting the MonLife website and discover what’s happening in your area.”
Find out about active travel projects and click on one of the towns listed. There are schemes being progressed across the county, so now's the time to embrace active travel and get more from your journey.