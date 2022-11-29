Dame Sarah Connolly is one of the country’s most brilliant and celebrated mezzo sopranos.
She has sung at all the major opera houses from Covent Garden, La Scala, Metropolitan Opera New York and Bayreuth to Glyndebourne and appeared in recitals in London, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Geneva, Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, San Francisco, Atlanta and Stuttgart.
There’s a chance for Abergavenny music lovers to catch up with her life and career when she appears at The Art Shop and Chapel next week to give an insight into her work and and the people and places she has been influenced by, what her favourite roles have been and how she looks after that famous voice.
Dame Sarah Connolly appears in Abergavenny on Tuesday, December 13 and tickets are available from The Art Shop and Chapel on 01873 852690/736430 or [email protected]