Castle Meadow survey results

Q1. How often do you frequent the Castle Meadow?

Few times a week: 238, Everyday: 151, Few times a month: 105. (78% of respondents fell into this category.)

Q2. Your principal activities at the meadows? (multiple categories)

Overwhelming response: Walking, Dog-Walking and Socialising, Health and Fitness.

Q3. Do you think that the Swing Gate is a safer option than the Cattle Grid?

Decisively: Yes (608), No (12), Not decided (9)

Q4. Do you think that 'Swing Gates' should be installed, rather than 'Cattle Grids?'

Decisively: Yes (612) No (5) Not decided (5)

Q6. Localization of correspondent

Resident: 480 5 to 20 miles of Abergavenny: 93 Other locations 56

Q7. Age Category