HUNDREDS of youngsters will get ideas for their future careers when the annual Careers and Higher Education Fair (CHEF) takes place at Monmouth Comprehensive School next Wednesday (February 8).
More than 100 representatives will be present from all major occupational areas, as will all local further education colleges and many universities, including Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol.
To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (February 6-10) the school has expanded the number of Apprenticeship Providers and Training Organisations who will be situated in the Main Atrium.
Careers Wales will also be delivering Apprenticeship workshops during the evening.
The school is pleased to be able to welcome back delegates who have been supporting the Fair for many years and is looking forward to seeing many new, exciting stands from many different sectors of work and education.
CHEF is aimed at Years 9-13 but all students and families are welcome from the local community.