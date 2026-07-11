No more racing to Halfords for a rear bulb to keep the Old Bill off your back, Car Care has now reopened in Monnow Street.
After 8 long months, the team at Car Care, Gareth, Emily, Zoe and Les were selling from the start with customers saying how pleased they were to see them reopen.
Mayor Rob Barrell said everyone in town is pleased to see this shop reopen, “It’s the little shops like this they have been waiting for, it’s really good to see you back”.
With that, he cut the ribbon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.