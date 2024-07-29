THE towpath of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal is “regularly mowed” in Torfaen despite the council’s “nature isn’t neat” stance.
The policy means much grassland across the borough is only cut and collected once a year to boost biodiversity and was adopted in response to the Labour run council having declared a climate and nature emergency.
But independent councillor David Thomas told the council’s July meeting “many residents” had contacted him asking if the canal paths “can be cut back completely”.
The Llantarnam member said: “At the moment it looks more like an eyesore rather than a tourist attraction.
“I appreciate the council’s view that ‘nature isn’t neat’ but at the same time neither is neglect. How does one determine the difference?”
Cllr Mandy Owen, the cabinet member for the environment, told him the council “regularly” mows the margins of grassland to ensure “safe access” and said while she recognised “some residents prefer the canal is cut back completely its important the council allows vegetation to grow to provide food and habitat for pollinators.”
She added in June 2023 then environment minister Julie James had congratulated Welsh council leaders on cut and collect policies contributing to restoring biodiversity and said Torfaen’s approach was agreed with other agencies with responsibilities for the canal.
Cllr Thomas said the council should “show how serious it is” about potential investment in the waterway by “properly maintaining the canal banks as they do in Monmouthshire and Caerphilly and cutting back the banks and the towpaths.”
Cllr Owen said the council does provide maintenance and isn’t neglecting the canal.