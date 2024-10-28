Mark Evans, Wales & South West regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Plastic pollution is a modern-day menace, but there is something families can do for free, on their doorsteps, to make a difference. This autumn, join thousands of people from across the world, including our fantastic colleagues and volunteers, in fighting plastic rubbish. It’s one of the loveliest times of year to visit the canals in Wales, as the turning leaves transform them into glorious corridors of orange, brown, red and gold. But sometimes the rustle of fallen leaves is actually the sound of a discarded crisp packet or a piece of plastic. Don’t let plastic become part of our nature.