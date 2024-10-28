This half term, Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, is encouraging families in Wales to join its #PlasticsChallenge and take action on their local canal to fight the global issue of plastic pollution.
Autumn is a perfect time to visit, with trees and hedges turning the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, Llangollen Canal, Montgomery Canal and Swansea Canal into spectacular corridors of red and gold. And, by picking up some plastic, those taking part can get a feel-good boost from being close to nature while taking action to protect it.
As the charity that looks after 105 miles of canals and rivers across Wales, Glandŵr Cymru knows how important water is to the nation’s health, as well as to the many species of wonderful wildlife who make their homes on the waterways. But, every year, millions of pieces of plastic end up in and around canals. Plastic rubbish damages vital waterside habitats, impacts water quality, endangers species such as aquatic birds, water voles and otters, and ultimately can end up flowing out into the oceans.
Joining the Canal & River Trust’s #PlasticsChallenge and doing a litter pick at a local canal is an awesome way to spend time outdoors with family and friends and help to protect the world’s oceans by making a positive change in the local area.
- Visit your local canal and carefully collect any plastic you see
- Dispose of it safely and sustainably by taking it home to recycle
- Spread the word! Take pictures of your pick and use #PlasticsChallenge on social media to encourage others to get involved
The UK’s canals and rivers are full of wonderful spots to enjoy the changing season and take some great photos. Every stretch of waterway has its charms, and the Trust is encouraging people to explore and find their own special place on their doorsteps. From the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on the Llangollen Canal to Goytre Wharf and Brecon on the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.
The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, nestled in the heart of Wales, is a scenic waterway stretching approximately 35 miles through the stunning Brecon Beacons National Park. Built in the early 19th century, it once served as a crucial transport route for coal and iron. Today, it's popular among walkers, cyclists, and narrowboat enthusiasts who enjoy its tranquil waters, historic stone bridges, and lush surroundings, providing a peaceful escape into nature.
Mark Evans, Wales & South West regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Plastic pollution is a modern-day menace, but there is something families can do for free, on their doorsteps, to make a difference. This autumn, join thousands of people from across the world, including our fantastic colleagues and volunteers, in fighting plastic rubbish. It’s one of the loveliest times of year to visit the canals in Wales, as the turning leaves transform them into glorious corridors of orange, brown, red and gold. But sometimes the rustle of fallen leaves is actually the sound of a discarded crisp packet or a piece of plastic. Don’t let plastic become part of our nature.
“Autumn is a great time to get involved – come along for a walk and, if you find any litter, pick it up and take it home to recycle. Get creative and find a picturesque backdrop to showcase your action and share the results with us! Being by the water makes people healthier and happier so, whatever you choose to do, a trip to your local canal is the perfect way to enjoy an autumnal afternoon.”
For more information about #PlasticsChallenge, visit: Join our Plastics Challenge | Canal & River Trust (canalrivertrust.org.uk)