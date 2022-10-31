The Campaign has been at the forefront of promoting traditional beer and cider for half a century and its annual Good Beer Guide is the best-selling guide to pubs that sell the best, well-kept beer and cider across the United Kingdom. In presenting the award, CAMRA’s local Pub Preservation Officer Martyn Groucutt, explained that for each year’s Guide the Gwent branch can nominate what members consider to be the top 38 pubs in their area, out of the many hundreds that exist.