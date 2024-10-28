Ms Jones expressed her support for the project’s inclusive design, stating, “It is an impressive structure and one-of-a-kind design - the first covered “beacon” bridge in Wales. It is really great to have this in Abergavenny. Massive well done to Cllr Powell for pushing hard for this welcome addition to the station. The bridge and lifts, will enable equality of access for all, and i am pleased that this bridge will make it easier for everyone to visit and enjoy Abergavenny, as well as travel around for work and pleasure.”