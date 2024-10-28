Councillor Maureen Powell and Laura Anne Jones MS have paid a visit to Abergavenny Railway Station to check progress on the footbridge project as it nears completion
Active campaigner for the project, along with other local people, Councillor Powell and Laura Anne Jones MS, Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, checked in to observe progress on the construction of the long-awaited footbridge.
Set for completion in March, the £8.6 million project is on time and within budget, marking a major step forward in providing safe, accessible transport options for local residents and visitors alike.
The new footbridge, aptly named ‘The Beacon’ will offer passengers a fully covered crossing over the railway tracks, with a striking design feature at the top of the lift shaft. The project will replace the station's level crossing, eliminating prior health and safety risks and vastly improving station accessibility for wheelchair users, people with disabilities/injuries or heavy luggage.
Councillor Powell, who has been a steadfast advocate for this improvement for over a decade, said, “Seeing the footbridge almost complete is truly gratifying. This new bridge will enhance safety and provide much-needed accessibility, allowing everyone, including those with mobility challenges, to enjoy the convenience of this station.”
During their visit, Councillor Powell and MsJones met with representatives from Network Rail and Transport for Wales to discuss the project’s ongoing success and the future benefits it will provide to Abergavenny and the surrounding communities.
Ms Jones expressed her support for the project’s inclusive design, stating, “It is an impressive structure and one-of-a-kind design - the first covered “beacon” bridge in Wales. It is really great to have this in Abergavenny. Massive well done to Cllr Powell for pushing hard for this welcome addition to the station. The bridge and lifts, will enable equality of access for all, and i am pleased that this bridge will make it easier for everyone to visit and enjoy Abergavenny, as well as travel around for work and pleasure.”
The project’s smooth progress reflects strong collaborative efforts between local authorities and national organisations like Network Rail and Transport for Wales, and highlights a broader commitment to enhancing transport accessibility in Southeast Wales.