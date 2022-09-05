Call for action over speed ‘danger road’
Residents launch petition and call on support to back plea
RESIDENTS in a Monmouthshire village are “putting their lives at risk every single day trying to cross a road” because of speeders, politicians have warned.
Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, and Cllr Jan Butler, County Councillor for Goytre Fawr, made the dire warning after meeting with residents about speeding vehicles on the A4042, which passes through Penperlleni Village in Goytre.
Residents warned that, because of many motorists refusing to heed to the 40MPH limit, they are finding it increasingly impossible to cross the A4042 to reach the bus stop on the other side (which heads to Abergavenny).
The two politicians and residents are now calling for the Welsh Government to install a pedestrian crossing and reduce the speed to 20MPH, before another fatality happens.
Resident Maureen Hopkins, who has set up a petition calling for the Welsh Government to act, said:
“I created the petition because, as a Goytre resident, I’m fed up with this unacceptable situation, where there has even been a fatality. The situation is that serious that a school bus won’t drop off children at the bus stop now.
“The people of Goytre are united in our demand for the Welsh Government to act. I encourage you all to fill in this petition.”
Cllr Butler said: “We are now at a precarious situation where people are putting their lives at risk every single day trying to cross the road to reach the bus stop.
“This is the number one issue for Goytre residents. We desperately need the Welsh Government to act, so please fill in our petition.”
And Mr Fox added: “It’s quite clear that many motorists are refusing to pay any attention to the speed limit and that’s causing huge levels of anxiety.
“I will be writing to the Welsh Government, calling for an urgent assessment of the road with a view to adjusting the current speed limit, in addition to creating a pedestrian crossing.
“We need constructive solutions to solve this serious problem, before another fatality happens.”
