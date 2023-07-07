CALDICOT Castle was the stunning location for a county foster carer appreciation event.
The event celebrated the huge contribution that foster carers make to the lives of babies, children and young people in Monmouthshire.
Foster carers from across the county were joined by councillors and staff from the Children’s Services team, and everyone who attended received a goodie bag as a sign of recognition.
Carers who have reached significant milestones received bouquets of flowers and certificates – one carer has been a Monmouthshire foster carer for a staggering 30 years.
Monmouthshire’s Reuse shops loaned the vintage crockery, which was used for the afternoon tea – providing a beautiful, eclectic mix for the summer party – which not only saved money but by dodging the disposables was also better for the planet.
The castle was decorated with beautiful bunting kindly made by talented sewers at Caldicot’s TogetherWORKS.
Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care said: “Thank you so much to all of our foster carers - you make a tremendous difference every day. It’s been so wonderful meeting you all and hearing your remarkable stories.
" I would encourage anyone who has thought about fostering to take that step and get in touch with the team by visiting Fostering in Monmouthshire | Foster Wales Monmouthshire.”
Cll Meirion Howells, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council, added: “The support foster carers provide is amazing – you are all so appreciated. On behalf of Monmouthshire County Council I can’t thank you all enough.”