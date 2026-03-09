A care provider which recently opened a new base in Crickhowell has appointed a new Director of Operations to help oversee the company’s expansion.
Abicare’s office in Crickhowell was opened at the end of last year by Wales rugby legend, James Hook. Now, as the Pontypool-based business continues its expansion into the area, Sarah Mullins will help to oversee daily operations within the region.
Mullins first joined Abicare in 2002 as a carer and gained hands-on experience within the profession before starting as a care co-ordinator.
“I have ambitious aims for the next 12 months. Having worked for Abicare for such a long time, I am keen to streamline operations and simplify processes, reducing administrative tasks for the teams,” she said.
“By doing so, I hope to develop a culture of engagement, where all care professionals working for Abicare love what they do and feel valued, so that they always deliver compassionate, quality care to our care recipients.”
“Abicare was a new and privately owned company when I first started. I have been able to build and enjoy a meaningful, challenging yet very rewarding career with the business, making a direct impact and contributing to its growth.”
Over the last 24 years Sarah has played an important and instrumental role in the growth of Abicare.
Part of the private provider’s plan to work closely with local public sector services, including Monmouthshire Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board rests on the purpose of the new role.
Working closely with care teams on the front line, the role of Director of Operations and Compliance is about ensuring the services offered are improving the life of care recipients in the surrounding areas.
“Sarah is an invaluable asset to Abicare and I am thrilled she has been promoted to Director of Operations & Compliance,” said Matt Hibberd, Chief Operating Officer.
“Her journey with the company has been impressive to say the least and it’s a wonderful example of the career progression we provide.”
