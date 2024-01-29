A SUPERB 25-yard volley from Abergavenny-based Bryn Morris had Newport County fans dreaming at a rocking Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon.
The former England Youth skipper’s rocket glancing off the head of Lisandro Martinez head nine minutes before half-time gave the Exiles hope against the mighty Manchester United, who had threatened to blow their FA Cup fourth round hosts away after going 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.
And the ground erupted again just three minutes into the second period when Adam Lewis’ low cross at the near post was swept home by former dairy farmer Will Evans to make it all-square.
Roared on by an incredible atmosphere, the Exiles pushed forward looking to go in front, only for United to strike back against the run of play in the 68th minute, England star Luke Shaw Shaw curling a cool effort off the outside of the post and Antony stabbing home the rebound at the back post to make it 3-2.
County were still right in it though, Evans whipping a shot just wide of the post s they looked for a late equaliser to take the tie back to Old Trafford.
But the Red Devils secured the win four minutes into stoppage time, County keeper Nick Townsend denying Rasmus Højlund from close range before the forward stubbed home the rebound to seal victory 4-2.
It was still a mighty performance by the League Two outfit though, who refused to capitulate after going 2-0 down so early on and doggedly fought back to give United a huge scare.
Proud county boss Graham Coughlin (pictured below with United boss Erik ten Hag) said: “I was dreaming at 2-2. I thought we had them at 2-2. They were a bit rattled.
“But we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. You can’t start like that against quality opposition. They were clinical, they hit us hard.
“But at 2-1 we gave ourselves a glimmer. This group of players represent me. I would never wave the white flag and that group wouldn’t either.
“It doesn’t take that - a fourth-round cup tie against United and coming down from 2-0 down to peg them back 2-2 - for me to be immensely proud of them. I love working with this group. They’re a brilliant group of lads.
“It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t reach our cup final, which would have been a replay at Old Trafford.”
Goalscorer Bryn, who started his career at Middlesbrough, is no stranger to FA Cup upsets, helping Grimsby beat then Premier League Southampton last season to make the quarter-finals, before joining the Exiles at the start of this season and settling in Aber with his partner.
With the game live on TV, local residents were quick to praise their local football star for his wonder strike.
“Bryn Morris from Abergavenny scores against Man Utd for Newport County!” posted town shopkeeper Ken Fitzgerald. “Brilliantly done, what a goal.”
“My two favourite teams are Newport and Man Utd! So great that they played today. I would have liked a draw and a replay...” he added.
Another poster joked: “Pity he doesn’t play for Abergavenny Town!”