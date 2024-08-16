On Sunday, August 11, police responded to a road traffic collision on the A465 heading east at Gilwern at approximately 1:30 p.m.
A vehicle towing a caravan collided with a barrier, leading to the closure of the road for over three hours.
While no injuries were reported, the A465 remained closed until 5PM to facilitate barrier repairs and the removal of debris from the caravan.
During the incident, officers arrested a 43-year-old man from Brynmawr on suspicion of caravan theft and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The man has since been released under investigation as police continue their inquiries into the incident.