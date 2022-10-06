Brush up on your first aid says MS
Senedd member Natasha Asghar brushes up on her lifesaving skills
Subscribe newsletter
Natasha Asghar MS has been brushing up on her lifesaving skills including CPR and how to use a defibrillator.
The South East Wales politician chatted with representatives from Calon Heart Screening and Defibrillators before practising her CPR skills.
They talked about the importance of heart-screening, how to use a defibrillator and some of the challenges when it comes to having defibs in public areas.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “Defibrillators are important pieces of lifesaving equipment, and, as I found out this week, they are incredibly simple to use.
“Hopefully, you’ll never have to use one, but in case of an emergency, it is vital people feel confident enough to use one and be able to administer CPR – it really could save someone’s life.
“Charities like Calon Heart Screening and Defibrillators do fantastic work in providing lifesaving skills including how to use a defibrillator to the public in a bid improve the rates of bystander CPR.
“I would urge as many people as possible to brush up on their lifesaving skills and visit the Calon Heart Screening and Defibrillator website for more information and to find out how to play your part in saving lives.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |