Brothers jailed for county lines offences after Gwent Police investigation

A county lines investigation that led to the conviction of two men, was led by Gwent Police ( Pic from Gwent Police )

A county lines investigation led by Gwent Police into the exploitation of two teenagers from South East Wales has resulted in two London men being jailed.

Brothers Lofti Smatti and Samy Smatti received a combined sentence of 17 years in prison for supplying drugs and exploiting children as part of the investigation.

Lofti Smatti, 26, of Streatham, and Samy Smatti, 22, of Peckham, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday 6 May following an investigation involving Gwent Police, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

The brothers pleaded guilty to offences including conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, facilitating the travel of another with a view to him/her being exploited and possession of cannabis.

Operation Pinebank was an investigation, led by Gwent Police, which involved the exploitation of two teenagers from South-East Wales by a London-based organised crime group to facilitate class A drug supply in the Ipswich area.

Detective Inspector Emma Coopey said:

“Our investigation uncovered a county line in operation where the Smatti brothers – Lofti and Samy – were recruiting vulnerable people, including children, to supply crack and heroin around the country.

“Two of the vulnerable people exploited by the Smattis were children from the Gwent area.

“Working together with other partner agencies, we carried out warrants in Aylesbury, Chepstow, Cwmbran and London as part of Operation Pinebank.

“The Smatti brothers were arrested by the Metropolitan Police as part of this day of action in November 2020.

“These men were profiting from an illegal trade that often leads to other forms of criminal activity.

“Not only does this cause harm and misery within communities, these two were placing young, vulnerable people at the direct risk of harm in order to supply class A drugs.

“These significant sentences show that we will work closely with our policing and safeguarding partners to ensure that we take robust action to prevent the exploitation of children for criminal enterprises.

“We will gather evidence on the people responsible for it and bring them before the courts to face justice for their actions.”

Samy Smatti received a sentence of nine years in prison, while Lofti Smatti was jailed for eight years.

The pair will re-appear in court on Thursday 16 June for a slavery and trafficking risk order hearing.

Brothers Samy (left) and Lofti Smatti were jailed for a combined sentence of 17 years ( Pic from Gwent Police )

County lines is a term used to describe a drugs gang who often exploit children and vulnerable people to move drugs and money from one area to another.

Gwent Police say key signs to look out for if a young person could be at risk of exploitation include going missing from school or home, meeting unfamiliar people, significant changes in emotional well-being, use of drugs and alcohol and acquiring money or expensive gifts they can’t account for.

If you’re a young person who is worried about being involved in county lines, or knows someone who is, you can speak to an adult and let them know how you feel.

You can also contact www.fearless.org who allow you to pass on information about crime anonymously.