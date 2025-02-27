A stretch of road near Llantilio Pertholey is to close while repairs are made to a flood damaged bridge.
The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority is closing a 400m length of road from the junction of public footpaths 7 and 36 to the south-west of Wern y Cwm, extending toward Pentre Farm.
This order, which comes into effect on March 5, 2025, follows damage to a bridge caused by flooding. No alternative routes are available within the rights of way network. The restriction is expected to last up to six months, though it may be extended with approval from the Welsh Ministers. The measure aims to ensure public safety during repairs to the affected bridge.