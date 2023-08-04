One of those stories includes the time he played in a London hotel, catching the attention of Take That members Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams. "Celebrities would own apartments above this hotel. There were screaming girls outside. I was in a beat-up old van, and I thought, 'well, they're not here for me.' I went into the restaurant, set up and started playing. After about three numbers, two lads walked in. They sat down and were really digging what we were playing. One of them got up and had a word with our piano player. It was Gary Barlow. He wanted to play and did a duet with our piano player. Next thing I know, Robbie Williams comes up to me and asks if he can play the drums with me."