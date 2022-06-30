Brecon Beacon Park Society marks 30th anniversary

This year Brecon Beacons Park Society (otherwise known as Friends of the Brecon Beacons) is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will be welcoming both the public and members to join in events being organised to mark this special year for the Society.

The Brecon Beacons Park Society is an independent and voluntary association and a Charitable Incorporated Organisation which seeks to enhance, protect and conserve the Brecon Beacons National Park.

It aims to be the eyes, ears and mouthpiece of both the residents and visitors who enjoy the Park.

The Society has representatives on all the major consultative bodies of the Park Authority, and being an active member of the Campaign for National Parks can influence decision making at a national as well as regional level.

With over one thousand members the Society organises an extensive programme of guided walks across the Brecon Beacons Park area which are free to members and open to non-members for a small contribution.

In addition, monthly talks are held in Crickhowell by visiting guest speakers covering a range of topics of interest to members and again, these are open to non-members for a small charge.

During September this year, to mark the 30th anniversary there will be a guided walk every day in September at a mix of levels and areas of the Park, so there should be something for everyone to enjoy.

There are also some history walks planned for those non-walkers who would prefer to drive to a venue to join a short walk led by a local historian or expert.

A Dark Skies event is also being arranged during September with the option of a night walk.

On tSeptember 30 there will be an afternoon celebration at Llangynidr Village Hall offering a chance to socialise over tea, go on a walk, or find out more about some local businesses based in the National Park.

Other events may well be arranged in the weeks ahead, so if you are interested in finding out more about the Friends of the Brecon Beacons, please look at our website www.breconbeaconsparksocity.org for up-to-date details and the full programme and information on how you can reserve a place.

The Society is keen to welcome new members of all ages and from all walks of life, and for a very modest annual membership fee you will receive a copy of The Beacon magazine in the post twice a year, the chance to join our guided walks and talks free of charge and you will be helping protect and conserve the countryside, heritage and other amenities of the Brecon Beacons National Park for the benefit of everyone.

So, if you love our National Park and walking in the countryside with other like-minded people why not consider joining us or book a place on one of our guided walks or talks for an insight into what we do.