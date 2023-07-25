Nine and five year old brothers braved the chop on Thursday, July 20, when they cut off 28 inches of their hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.
Jack and Stanleigh have always had long hair and previously refused any suggestion of having it cut.
Their mum, Emma-Jayne Morris, said: “Their dad and I never minded them having long hair and we have always had the ethos ‘your body, your choice.’
“Stanleigh decided he wanted to have his haircut after yet again being mistaken for a girl, so I mentioned the charity to him.
“Jack then asked to do it too, and so we applied for fundraising packs and went for it.
“We are incredibly proud of them for volunteering to do something to help other children feel better in themselves and more confident.”
The brothers’ hair was cut by Chris and Stuart at Beatties Barbers Abergavenny, who insisted on donating the fee of the hair cut to the charity.
Emma-Jayne added: “They gave the boys a brilliant experience and were so kind to them.
“They’ve had amazing support, especially from their teachers at Llantilio Pertholey School, who have been so encouraging to them.
“They’re both thrilled with their new look.”
Jack and Stanleigh have raised £700, which includes funding for wig to be made and a wig consultation and fitting for someone.