Residents in Monmouthshire can now borrow laptops from local libraries to help with everyday tasks.
The laptops are available through MCC's Community Hubs and Library Service, which aims to help people connect to the digital world; helping residents find jobs, manage finances, find housing, or gain new skills.
Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "In a world that is becoming more and more digital, we as a council are happy to be able to support residents get online. Being able to borrow laptops will allow residents who need to access services an opportunity to do so in their own homes. If you need a laptop on a short term basis and don't want to spend money on a new one, visit one of our Hubs and Libraries today.”
If you need a laptop for a short period, visit one of the Community Hubs or Libraries or visit: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-and-libraries/.