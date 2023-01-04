The long awaited opening of the Borough Theatre has been delayed yet again.
A statement was released on the Borough Theatre's official website today, regarding the continued closure.
The Borough Theatre commented, "There have been further delays to the refurbishment of the Borough Theatre. Unfortunately we will not be in a position to present our opening piano recital on the 10th January and the ‘Back To Bacharach’ event on the 12th January. We will provide full refunds to everyone who has booked tickets.
The next scheduled event is a sold out ABBA tribute band which it is believed the theatre will be ready for – we will continue to provide updates as soon as we are provided with them."
In response to the obvious disappointment this delay has caused, they continued: "We remain committed to promoting all arts and entertainment including community productions – which are so well supported by local people from Abergavenny and the surrounding areas, and we apologise for any disappointment the delays will cause."
We reached out to the MCC for a comment on why this is the case and are currently waiting for their response.