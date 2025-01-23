A popular tribute band due to appear in a sell-out performance at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre tomorrow has been forced to cancel its visit due to the disappearance of one of its members
Posting on social media yesterday members of Genesis Connected highlighted their concerns for bass guitarist Nick Smith who was last seen in the Peterborough area on Tuesday evening.
In an emotional Facebook post band members wrote, “We are all concerned for the whereabouts of our Nick Smith. He’s been missing from the Peterborough area for over 24 hours and his family, friends and all of us are desperate to hear from him. If anyone has any information please message privately so we can pass it on to those who need it. Thank you.”
Updating the site tonight the band said, "Unfortunately due to the ongoing situation with our fellow band mate Nick, we have had to postpone our show tomorrow. Everyone with a ticket will be notified about a future date once it can be sorted. Please continue to keep Nick in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”
Fans of the Genesis tribute band have flocked to send messages of support to Nick and his family.