As a Digital Champion, individuals and organisations commit to using social media to promote Blaenavon positively, avoiding the spread of misinformation or fake news about Blaenavon and its residents, encouraging inclusivity and fairness in all online interactions, speaking appropriately towards and about others online, advertising the town and its events and activities, ensuring young people are not unfairly criticised or stereotyped on social media, promoting intergenerational engagement through shared online content, and highlighting the positive contributions of Blaenavon’s community members.