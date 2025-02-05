Blaenavon Town Council is the latest organisation to sign up to the Blaenavon Digital Charter, a forward-thinking initiative led by the young people of the Blaenavon World Heritage Site Youth Ambassadors.
Based at the Hwb in Broad Street, Blaenavon, the Youth Ambassadors have developed this charter to create a positive and inclusive online space for the town.
By signing the Digital Charter, Blaenavon Town Council joins a growing community of ‘Digital Champions’ - individuals and organisations dedicated to fostering a respectful and supportive online environment.
This initiative aims to promote the town, its events, and local businesses while also enhancing community well-being through acts of kindness and positivity online.
Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, welcomed the initiative, and said, "Blaenavon Town Council is proud to become a Digital Champion. Social media is an increasingly ubiquitous part of modern life. It offers great opportunities to connect and share with friends, family and community.
“However, it can also be a space where disinformation, negativity, and abuse spread, adversely affecting individuals, organisations, and communities.
"This important initiative by the World Heritage Youth Ambassadors demonstrates our fantastic young people leading the way in fostering positive, healthy and responsible online behaviour. By working together as a community, we can create a supportive and respectful digital environment that benefits our town and its residents.”
As a Digital Champion, individuals and organisations commit to using social media to promote Blaenavon positively, avoiding the spread of misinformation or fake news about Blaenavon and its residents, encouraging inclusivity and fairness in all online interactions, speaking appropriately towards and about others online, advertising the town and its events and activities, ensuring young people are not unfairly criticised or stereotyped on social media, promoting intergenerational engagement through shared online content, and highlighting the positive contributions of Blaenavon’s community members.
This initiative is not just about promoting the town - it is also about improving mental health and community cohesion by encouraging kindness and constructive interactions online. Through awareness building and commitment from local people and organisations, this scheme aims to make Blaenavon’s digital presence a welcoming and uplifting space for all.
Blaenavon Town Council encourages residents, businesses, and organisations to join in shaping a supportive online community for Blaenavon. Those interested in becoming a Digital Champion, can connect with the Youth Ambassadors on Instagram at ‘whyouthambassadors’ or through the World Heritage Youth Ambassadors website.