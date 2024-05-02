Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews was appointed as Town Mayor of Blaenavon for a second time on May, 1.
Cllr Matthews, who also held office in 2023/24, is a lifelong Blaenavon resident and works as General Manager of RWA Compliance Services Ltd in Lion Street, Blaenavon. Also a local historian, he has been involved in heritage activities in Blaenavon for many years.
Cllr Matthews said: “It is a great privilege to have been reappointed as Mayor of my hometown. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve last year and to see first-hand the wonderful work being carried out by volunteers, community groups, and a range of organisations in Blaenavon.
“It was also a successful year for the council, which was recognised with eleven national awards at the One Voice Wales awards.
“I now look forward to working with officers, fellow councillors, partners, and the community to build on this work for the benefit of Blaenavon.”
The new Deputy Mayor is Cllr Michael Wheeler; a retired legal executive who recently returned to live in Blaenavon although he was born here and spent 30 years living in the town.
Cllr Wheeler added: "I am greatly honoured to be Deputy Mayor. I intend to support the Mayor, council and officers in maintaining the town's position in the top echelons of Welsh councils".