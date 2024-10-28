Gwent Police has launched an urgent appeal to find Blaenavon teen, Judd Parfitt.
Judd, 13, was last seen leaving an address in Blaenavon between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday 26 October.
He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black “The North Face” jacket. Judd is described as white, around 5ft tall and of slim build with short brown hair.
He has links to Pontypool and Cwmbran.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400353062. Officers also urged Judd to get in touch.