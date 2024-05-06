Also sharing the stage will be 20 year old soloist Alys Prosser - a Musical Theatre student studying at LMA London. She has performed on stage since a very young age playing roles such as a Bad Idea Bear in Avenue Q, Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Alice in Alice in Wonderland and Patty in Grease. She has also been fortunate enough to share the stage with legends including Alfie Boe and Jon Owen-Jones