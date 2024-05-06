The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny will be hosting Blaenavon Male Voice Choir this Friday. Under the musical directorship of Andrew Protheroe -Jones, the choir will perform a repertoire of traditional, familiar and well known songs combined with new pieces making their concert debut.
The choir, which was formed in 1910, has been entertaining audiences all around the UK and last year sung with the Welsh National Opera in Bristol and the Met Police in Chelsea.
Also sharing the stage will be 20 year old soloist Alys Prosser - a Musical Theatre student studying at LMA London. She has performed on stage since a very young age playing roles such as a Bad Idea Bear in Avenue Q, Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Alice in Alice in Wonderland and Patty in Grease. She has also been fortunate enough to share the stage with legends including Alfie Boe and Jon Owen-Jones
New Choir Chairman Brian Davies said “ We are excited to be returning to the refurbished Borough Theatre after performing at many St David’s Day concerts there pre Covid. We too have been rebuilding with many new choristers joining in 2024 and thoroughly enjoyed bringing our practice session recently to The Melville Theatre in Abergavenny.
Tickets are available from the theatre box office or online.