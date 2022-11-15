While of course things are different this side of the border, poultry keepers here in Wales are concerned as we head into winter and it is vital the industry stays ahead of the disease. NFU Cymru members recently met with the Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Gavin Watkins, where our growing concerns as an industry were raised. During the meeting we discussed the spread of AI, epidemiology of the disease, biosecurity, the current measures that poultry keepers need to adhere to under the All-Wales Avian Influenza Protection Zone, as well as Welsh Government’s current position on housing measures.