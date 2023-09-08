Children across Wales could find themselves singing at the Royal Albert Hall if they take part in the National Choral Competition 2024, organised by the charity Barnardo’s.
It is the largest school choir competition in the UK and a fantastic opportunity for school choirs to show off their repertoires while also raising vital funds for Barnardo’s work with disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.
Junior choirs (up to 12 years old) and senior choirs (up to 18 years old) are invited to submit a recording of two contrasting songs to be adjudicated by a panel of judges which includes renowned composer and conductor Douglas Coombes MBE.
The top 22 schools will be invited to compete and perform at the Grand Final which takes place at the prestigious Birmingham Symphony Hall on 5 March 2024 before an audience of 1,000.
The winning junior and senior school will also be invited to perform at the Barnardo’s Young Supporters’ Concert at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in front of 3,000 supporters.
Jacquelyn Spencer from Kent College Choristers won Barnardo’s Junior Choir of the Year 2022. She said: “It was a wonderful reward for the children who showed great commitment and worked so hard in rehearsals. The choristers were very excited to be asked to sing in the Royal Albert Hall as part of their prize.”
Katie Rawlins from Barnardo’s said: “The opportunity for choirs to compete to perform at the Birmingham Symphony Hall is not one to be missed.
“Our National Choir Competition is an event that is enjoyed by many every year and we want as many school and community choirs to get involved as possible and help to make this a fantastic event. It also raises vital funds so that Barnardo’s can continue to support the most disadvantaged children and families in our communities.”
The closing date for entries is Friday 24 November 2023. For details on how to enter and for further information, please visit the Barnardo’s website.