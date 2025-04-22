A RESTORATION plan for a set of gates at the centre of a row between Torfaen council and local residents back in 2009 is set to go ahead despite no decision being taken over their final colour
The grade II star listed 300 year old Pontymoile Gates at the southern entrance to Pontypool Park were at the centre of bizarre row when painted green, from black, in 2009 with calls for the then National Assembly to intervene.
Torfaen Borough Council, which is responsible for the park, unveiled plans in February to paint the gates back to black as part of a restoration project despite having insisted in 2009, it was repainting the gates pale green claiming the colour was previously used in the 20th century and as far back as the early years of the Victorian period.
The move annoyed local people who insisted the landmark gates should remain black.
Poor maintenance of the gates since has allowed decorative elements to deteriorate and rust and in the February application, to its planning department, for the proposed repair and refurbishment of the gates it was finally admitted there was no evidence the gates were originally painted green.
The statement, prepared by Merthyr Tydfil-based architects George and Co, states: “There is no evidence of the original colour scheme for approximately the first 100 years.”
Torfaen council now proposes painting the gates in a matt black with gilt detail. The gold style gilt leaf would feature on the columns to the side of the main gates and the top of some railings.
The plans have been approved, and gained listed building consent, but the final colour will have to be determined on expert advice and will be subject to a planning condition.
The council’s heritage officer stated: “The recent paint application (green) has apparently failed due to lack of preparation and/or incompatibility with the previous paint system.
“The paintwork also doesn’t appear to have been maintained since being applied. As such, it is evident that the gates and railings are in urgent need of restoration to restore the detail and highlight the intricacy of these special and unique gates before historic fabric is lost.”
They said the council’s indicative plan for matt black and gilt detail is considered acceptable in principle but said: “The exact decoration would benefit from further thought and the input from a specialist contractor, so a condition is applied to request further detail and to allow for changes should these be considered necessary.”
The officer said it also likely the gates will have to be removed to be painted due to health and safety precautions for working with possible lead paints and agreed plans for removal and restoration will need to be put in place.
The gates are said to have been given to Major John Hanbury of Pontypool Park by his friend Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough which would date the gift as between 1722 and 1734, but isn’t necessarily the date of manufacture. The maker is unknown.
They were erected at their present site, and with their present additions, at some time in the early/mid C19, possibly 1835 by Thomas Deakin, probably for Capel Hanbury Leigh. The additional ironwork was manufactured at the Blaenavon Ironworks.
They first stood in the arch between Pontypool Park house and the stable block (now St Alban’s School and the museum) until moved to their present location.