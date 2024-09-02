Neil Powell Butchers is proud to announce that its Abergavenny store has been named a finalist for Britain’s Best Butchers Shop at the 2024 Meat Management Industry Awards. This nomination is a testament to the shop’s longstanding commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and community service. Neil Powell is a family-run business with six stores across Herefordshire and Monmouthshire, known for its dedication to ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship.
The Abergavenny store, combines the charm of a traditional butcher shop with modern touches. Customers can view the butchery preparation area, where skilled butchers demonstrate their craft daily. The store also features a bakery that produces a wide array of freshly made pies, sausage rolls, and quiches, using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.
Neil Powell Master Butchers is dedicated to providing quality meats, prepared with the same care and expertise that have defined the business for over a century. This recognition places the Abergavenny store among the top four butcher shops in the UK, with the winner set to be announced on September 19, 2024, at a gala ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, hosted by rugby legend Martin Bayfield.
“We are deeply honoured by this nomination,” said Neil Powell. “It highlights the hard work and passion of our team and our commitment to serving our customers with the best quality produce and service.”