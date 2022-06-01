Award for school’s lessons on finance

Lessons to teach pupils on all aspect of how to handle money in later life and to build on their financial know how have proved so successful at one Monmouthshire school they have received an award

Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School has just been awarded an accreditation as a “Centre of Excellence in Financial Education” by Young Money.

The school has been taking part in the programme for the past two years, teaching children across the school about managing money.

They have studied all aspects of financial education from being a critical consumer, to the safest ways to save money and manage budgets successfully, to understanding the difference between debit and credit cards.

The staff at the school feel these skills are vital for preparing the children to be young, capable adults and understand how to manage their own own money in the future.