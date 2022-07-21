Art Group stage annual exhibition
The Abergavenny Art Group was founded by Mrs Agnes Beverley-Burton, together with Miss Grace Gethin-Davies, headmistress of Abergavenny High School For Girls in April 1937, with the aim of providing an opportunity for young people to continue art activities after leaving school.
Today it is still an active, vibrant group of amateur artists meeting on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Abergavenny Community Centre from September though to June. The art group has held an annual art exhibition every year since 1937, except for 2020, due to Covid.
This year the exhibition is open from Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, from 10am to 5pm daily at the Holy Trinity Church Hall in Baker Street, Abergavenny, when members’ work will be on display, together with a selection of art work from A-Level students at King Henry VIII School. Entry is free.
This year’s featured artist is Linda Wood, a versatile and talented artist, and a long time member of the art group.
New members are always welcome, and anyone joining during the week of the exhibition will be offered reduced membership fees.
