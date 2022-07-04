Arrests made as fuel price protestors cause travel disruption

Travel disruption was caused on the M4 by the Prince of Wales bridge by protestors on Monday July 4 ( Welsh Government )

Gwent Police have confirmed that 12 arrests have been made today following travel disruption on the M4 caused by fuel price protestors.

Convoys of protestors demonstrating against high fuel prices have been taking part in rolling roadblocks today (Monday July 4) across busy motorway systems around England and South Wales.

One of the key stretches targeted is the M4 between the Bristol area and south Wales, including the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing the River Severn.

The protest has been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

This comes after Gwent Police confirmed they have been working with protest organisers over the past two weeks on how protests could be conducted safely.

Following the discussions, organisers were given a legal notice prohibiting the Prince of Wales bridge from being blocked and prohibited protestors from driving under 30 mph.

However some protestors ignored this warning and were subsequently arrested, after long queues were formed on the M4 westbound into Wales by protestors deliberately slowing down traffic.

The incident even caused a temporary closure of the M4 on the Prince of Wales Bridge, in both directions between Junction 22 (Pilning) and 23 (Rogiet). Gwent Police confirmed just before 2pm on social media that the bridge has since been re-opened in both directions.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said:

“Over the last two weeks, we have been working jointly with a number of partners to ensure that emergency and critical services could continue and to prevent serious disruption to both road users and local communities.”

“The moving protest started at around 7.00am this morning, at 8.30am four people were arrested with another eight people arrested at around 10.45am.

“All twelve people were arrested for breaching the legal notice by driving at under 30 mph for a prolonged amount of time.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding went on to say: “The right to protest under UK law must be balanced with the rights of the wider community who may be affected.

“By implementing restrictions on the moving protest, we aimed to protect the public and local communities.

“Along with partners, we identified that failing to comply with the legal notice requirements would lead to emergency and critical services being restricted therefore posing a risk to local communities, action was taken when I deemed these risks existed.

“We are aware of other driving offences, not connected to the protest, such as the use of a mobile phone whilst driving. These offences will be dealt with appropriately.

“I would like to thank the partners involved, including, the Welsh Ambulance Service, the National Health Service, Welsh Blood Service, National Highways, Traffic Wales, Avon and Somerset Police and South Wales Police, for supporting us to maintain public safety during this morning’s protest.

“Having led this operation for a number of forces, I would like to thank all officers and staff involved in the protest today. They have shown professionalism whilst working in a challenging and potentially dangerous environment.