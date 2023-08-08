“I would like to broaden my mind to an alternative way of living, immersing myself in another culture, one with touches of familiarity and distance. My girlfriend is from Buenos Aires, so in the last seven years I have grown into a part-time Argentinian and am familiar with a lot of the culture already. We are part of an Argentinian friendship group here in Wales and get together regularly for asados (barbeques), mates (drink) and meriendas (afternoon tea). I am excited to experience living away from my comfort zone, learning more 'español rioplatense' (Argentine Spanish). I want to contribute to Trevelin and Ysgol y Cwm to help give the children and local people positive experiences.”