SOME of the UK’s favourite TV antique stars are taking to the road and stopping at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre tomorrow night (Thursday, October 19)
Christina Trevanion, Charlie Ross, Phil Serrell and Charles Hanson will all be proving their provenance at a fun evening of antiques and anecdotes, with tales from the saleroom, TV and beyond. The enormous variety of their experiences range from selling chickens and cattle to priceless Chinese artefacts and even multi-million pound cars.
You’ll hear how Philip started out on his succesful auctioneering career, how the ebullient and eccentric Charles launched a thriving business and how Charlie ended up flying across the world to sell ‘old bangers.
And keep your ears peeled for some behind the scenes TV secrets.
The three of them will be kept in check by Bargain Hunt’s Christina Trevanion.
Christina, who has also appeared on Flog It, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is. said: “Charlie [Ross], Charles [Hanson] and Phil [Serrell] are all so much fun. I have known them all for 20 years plus. When we are working together, it just feels like I am with a group of friends.
“The jokes and tales they tell of their experiences never fail to amaze me. If you are fan of antiques and Bargain Hunt this show is a must for you.”
Antiques and A Little Bit of Nonsense is at the Blake tomorrow, start 7.30pm.
Tickets £25 are available from the Blake box office or via www.theblaketheatre.org