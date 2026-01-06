A proposed ban on trail hunting by the UK Labour Government could risk jobs and businesses in the countryside, according to one Senedd Member.
Reform MS, Laura Anne Jones, welcomed the large turnout in Usk, Monmouth and Llangybi over the Christmas period, saying it shows the support for drag and trail hunting and the growing frustration in rural Wales with the Labour Party regarding this, which shows yet another attack on our country way of life.
“It was fantastic to see so many people out supporting out local hunts over Christmas, standing up for a lawful countryside activity and for rural Wales more broadly,” she said
“I supported the Curre and Llangibby Meets, which I have done my entire life, and it was wonderful to see every generation there to support this countryside tradition.”
Drag, or trail hunting, involves hounds following a pre-laid scent rather than a live animal. This activity has remained legal since the 2004 hunting ban and is a long-established part of rural life in the county. Supporters say it plays an important role in sustaining local jobs, supporting farmers, vets, and small rural businesses.
But the Labour Government in Westminster has said it believes some participants use trail hunting as a “smokescreen” in order to hunt wild animals. The administration says a move to ban trail hunting in England and Wales will fulfil its manifesto pledge to outlaw the practise.
Critics argue the issue was settled by Tony Blair’s Labour Government in 2004, and that the party has unnecessarily reignited the debate.
Ms Jones, said, “UK Labour’s proposals would have a real and damaging impact on Monmouthshire’s countryside, threatening rural jobs and livelihoods that depend on legal trail hunting.”
“This is a lawful activity that supports farmers, small businesses and rural employment and protects the hounds, yet it is being targeted by politicians who simply don’t understand the countryside.”
“Rural communities already face enormous pressures with the rising cost of living, TB, SFS and the cruel family farm tax; banning trail hunting would only add to the challenges faced by those who live and work in our countryside.”
“There are far bigger priorities facing our country than waging a war on rural traditions that bring communities together and support local jobs.”
Ms Jones also began to set out the Reform stall for this year’s Senedd election, which takes places in May, and said Reform Wales “stands firmly with countryside communities” and be “listening to the people who ive and work there warned that this approach is deepening the divide between Cardiff Bay and rural Wales.
“Welsh Labour and Plaid do not understand, or respect, rural life, but they are instead playing political games, trying to win back some of their core support by bringing this old battle back to life,” she said.
“The turnout in Usk and Llangybi and in Monmouth on New Years Day sends a clear message. Rural Wales will not be lectured or sidelined. It deserves respect, fairness and a government that focuses on real priorities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.