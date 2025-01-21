“The storm is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland. The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday."